Kanye West Claims ASAP Rocky Is Free Thanks To Him

Kanye West recently called out some of the celebrities who have failed to come to his defense amid his child custody issues.

Kanye West made several bold claims during his recent livestream with producer Digital Nas, including that he's to thank for ASAP Rocky's freedom.

While ranting about his daughter North's appearance in an FKA Twigs video, he went after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family. He also called out those who have failed to come to his defense amid disputes involving his children, including ASAP Rocky.

He claimed that he personally spoke to Donald Trump to help ensure he was released from Swedish custody back in 2019, suggesting that his loyalty should have been reciprocated.

“Y’all saying Rocky should say something, man,” he begins in a clip shared by @apollovwrld on X. “I called Trump and got that man out of prison, man. He supposed to be making a diss record for them.”

Ye appears to be referring to Rocky's 2019 arrest in Sweden, which gained international attention. At the time, Trump took to X to call for the rapper's release. "Give ASAP Rocky his freedom” he wrote, later tweeting “Sweden has let our African American community down.”

Kanye West & ASAP Rocky

Rocky was eventually released and charged with assault, though he was able to dodge jail time. He reflected on the ordeal in the 2021 documentary Stockholm Syndrome, claiming that Trump's involvement “made it a little worse."

That wasn't the only time Ye supported Rocky amid legal woes, however. When he was on trial earlier this year, the Chicago artist stayed at his house, seemingly offering him some moral support amid the stressful legal proceedings. Ultimately, Rocky was found not guilty, prompting Ye to celebrate with a simple Instagram post.

He went on to show him, along with Kodak Black, love on X amid a seemingly endless stream of hateful and offensive tweets. “I LOVE ROCKY,” he tweeted at the time, followed by “I LOVE KODAK.” Ye went on to clarify his stance on rappers as a whole. “RAPPERS JUST LIKE JEWS. AS A WHOLE THEY BE DOING BITCH SH*T BUT THERE’S A FEW I STILL F*CK WITH," he wrote.

