Kanye West Crashes At A$AP Rocky's House Amidst Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky is fighting for his freedom on a daily basis. The rapper is facing up to 24 years in prison if found guilty of felony assault. That said, he's still making time to welcome celebrity house guests. TMZ reported that Kanye West spent the night at Rocky's Los Angeles home on Thursday night. The rapper returned from weeks abroad and reportedly went straight to Rocky's estate to spend time with him. It's odd on the surface, but Kanye West and Rocky actually go back quite a bit. The former has always made a point of trying to help the latter.

There isn't much relayed about Kanye West and A$AP Rocky's time together, but TMZ claims West spent time in a recording studio prior to his social visit. A$AP Rocky has had his fair share of legal troubles over the years, and it seems as though Kanye West is always on hand to speak on his behalf. When the A$AP Mob rapper was detained in Sweden in 2019, Ye requested President Donald Trump provide assistance. The favor seemingly worked, as Rocky was released. The rapper returned the favor by attending Kanye West's Sunday Service performance to personally thank him.

Kanye West Previously Aided A$AP Rocky In 2019

"He wanted to thank Kanye and Kim in person," a source told People Magazine. "His jail stay in Sweden was such a nightmare. He is very grateful to everyone that got involved and tried to get him released." Kanye West has also been cited by Rocky as a major influence on his style. I mean, he paved the way for artists like ourselves," he told CRWN. "Wouldn't be here. I would be full of s**t if I didn't tell you when I was sixteen I was inspired by Kanye West. You know what I'm saying, I would be lying." The admiration between the two rappers has even manifested in music. A$AP Rocky enlisted West for his 2015 album At. Long. Last. A$AP.