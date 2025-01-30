Kanye West Flexes Reclaimed Billionaire Status In Instagram Bio

Earlier this month, Kanye West made headlines when his new net worth was revealed. According to Eton Venture Services, it's a whopping $2.77 billion. Reportedly, this number is based on his music portfolio, as well as his sole ownership of the YEEZY brand. As the impressive figure made its rounds online, Ye took to social media to brag about rejoining the billionaire club. “LAA LA LA LA,” he captioned his Instagram post, seemingly gloating in the face of haters.

Now, he's hopped online once again, this time making his net worth part of his Instagram bio. “2.77 Billion and counting the only GOAT the Only KING," it reads. There are some conflicting reports about his net worth, however. Forbes, for example, estimated his net worth to be far lower just last week. The outlet reported that without his Adidas partnership, which came to an end in 2022 due to his antisemitic remarks, “West’s fortune drops to $400 million.”

Kanye West Calls Himself The "Only GOAT"

Last year, Ye admitted that he'd seen some serious financial hardship after Adidas decided to cut ties with him. “I’m gonna be honest with y’all: I was two months from going bankrupt, really… And we survived. We survived through the cancellation," he told TMZ. It looks like he has big plans to continue expanding his empire too, which includes a YEEZY womenswear line. He teased the project on Instagram last week, along with a lengthy rant about getting back at other fashion companies.