Kanye West & Justin Laboy Can't Stop Laughing In Preview Of Upcoming Interview

Kanye West shared a preview of his upcoming interview with Justin Laboy on Instagram on Tuesday night, posting a clip of the two breaking into laughter throughout the discussion. The trailer didn't provide any insight into what the two will be talking about, but the interview comes as West is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Bully.

Tons of celebrities popped up in the comments section to hype up the interview including King Combs, Saweetie, Odell Beckham Jr., West's Vultures collaborator Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Other fans shared their excitement as well. One user joked: "Ye is laughing at us for believing the album release dates." Another remarked: "Hope Justin ain't saying WOW like every 2 seconds in this interview like the previous one."

Kanye West Shares Trailer For Justin Laboy Interview

As for Bully, West recently credited his daughter, North, with helping him fall back in love with making music again. Sharing a picture of the two of them together in the studio, West wrote on social media: “This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.” North ended up appearing on a song from FKA Twig's new album, EUSEXUA. On the track, “Childlike Things,” she raps in Japanese. West has been living in Tokyo while working on Bully.