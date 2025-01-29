Kanye West & Justin Laboy Can't Stop Laughing In Preview Of Upcoming Interview

BY Cole Blake 1100 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Kanye West's interview with Justin Laboy is dropping next weekend.

Kanye West shared a preview of his upcoming interview with Justin Laboy on Instagram on Tuesday night, posting a clip of the two breaking into laughter throughout the discussion. The trailer didn't provide any insight into what the two will be talking about, but the interview comes as West is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Bully.

Tons of celebrities popped up in the comments section to hype up the interview including King Combs, Saweetie, Odell Beckham Jr., West's Vultures collaborator Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Other fans shared their excitement as well. One user joked: "Ye is laughing at us for believing the album release dates." Another remarked: "Hope Justin ain't saying WOW like every 2 seconds in this interview like the previous one."

Read More: Jim Jones Warns That Kanye West's "Bully" Will Be A "Big Problem" After Tokyo Meetup

Kanye West Shares Trailer For Justin Laboy Interview

As for Bully, West recently credited his daughter, North, with helping him fall back in love with making music again. Sharing a picture of the two of them together in the studio, West wrote on social media: “This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.” North ended up appearing on a song from FKA Twig's new album, EUSEXUA. On the track, “Childlike Things,” she raps in Japanese. West has been living in Tokyo while working on Bully.

Jim Jones recently made the trip out to Japan to visit West, revealing on Instagram, last week, that he got a chance to hear the new album. He wrote in the post: "Bully this album so crazy I wouldn’t drop if I was y’all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY. Safe to say @ye back aka THE REAL BILLY GOAT pun intended. I’m high on integrity. I only respect those tht keep their word and are accountable for all there actions @justinlaboy u as solid as a rock u know how we bomin bout u 2 words 'sh!t serious' 'respectfully.' The eagle has spread its wings again time to attack." Laboy also conducted an interview with Jones.

Read More: Kanye West Praises Daughter North For Making Him "Love Music Again"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Jim Jones Live Music Jim Jones Warns That Kanye West's "Bully" Will Be A "Big Problem" After Tokyo Meetup 5.9K
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Admits To Using AI And Explains Why He Won’t Stop 3.1K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 1.6K
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse Music Kanye West Likens Himself To God, Amazes Justin LaBoy In The Process 892