FKA twigs & North West Transmit A Carefree Energy On "Childlike Things"

Anyone notice the "BOMB" similarities?

FKA twigs has actually managed to create a new feeling and its "eusexua." According to the British recording artist it means: "A state of being. A feeling of momentary transcendence often evoked by art, music, sex, and unity. Eusexua can be followed by a surge of bliss and feelings of limitless possibility. Also used to refer to: The pinnacle of Human Experience." We can say with 100 percent certainty that we got this rush while listening to EUSEXUA, her official third studio album. On this effort, FKA twigs delves into the genres of techno, electronic, pop, dance, with some trip hop elements as well. It's quite a thrilling and euphoric listening experience.

A random X user kind of put it perfectly describing it as "an album you feel more than you hear." She really does teleport you to her underground rave (which is what inspired this creative process). It's one we want to be at as it evokes feelings of happiness and bliss. You get lost in twigs' world due to her wispy and otherworldly vocals and the stimulating instrumentals. Every worry goes out the window when you listen to it and that's helped by "Childlike Things." Overall, it's not the deepest song here. However, it thrives in its "childlike" attitude and loose nature. North West is a big reason why (not just because she's a kid) thanks to her cheery vocal delivery which is in Japanese. She's done this on the much maligned "BOMB" from VULTURES 2 and thinking about how that song plays out, we can hear the inspiration on "Childlike Things." That may turn some away but hear it for yourself and let us know what you think.

"Childlike Things" - FKA twigs & North West

Quotable Lyrics:

Where the wild things are I will be
Lost in a world of childlike things and tragedies
Dreams breaking their hearts
Can cross seven seas
Lost in a world of childlike things and fantasies

