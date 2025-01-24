FKA twigs Raises The Bar For Herself And Then Some With "EUSEXUA"

After listening to FKA twigs' brand-new studio LP EUSEXUA, you may be left speechless. We mean that in the best way possible and we can assure you this album will leave you in trance. When you finally snap back to reality and realize what you just heard you also may shout "eusexua!" (combination of "sex" and "eureka"). It's a brand-new term she came up with following an enlightening and euphoric experience at a warehouse rave just outside Prague in 2022. Back then, FKA twigs returned to her passion for acting, nabbing a role for the since-released remake of The Crow with co-star Bill Skarsgård. However, she told Spotify that she had been feeling a little lost.
But, "I was having these really healing moments in my head about who I was right then, right now. And things were coming up for me that I hadn’t felt in years since I was a child, like being able to dance funny, you know, being able just to move my body in a very strange and incredible way." FKA twigs then goes on to explain, "And I just had this burning desire. If I couldn’t make people feel that, at least explain, invent, create a word in which they could imagine it. And I think eusexua as a concept, it’s so incredibly powerful but also so incredibly dangerous, ‘cause I think once the human race realizes that they can constantly be on the path to eusexua."
We think she's succeeded in her mission because EUSEXUA is enthralling, immersive, fun, and 100 percent her. The way she's able to show love to the genres of techno, electronic, dance, and trip hop is very tasteful. On top of that, twigs' vocals soar to transcendental heights further elevating the entire album. It may be early, but this could very well be her best body of work yet.
EUSEXUA Tracklist:
- Eusexua
- Girl Feels Good
- Perfect Stranger
- Drums of Death with Koreless
- Room Of Fools
- Sticky
- Keep It, Hold It
- Childlike Things with North West
- Striptease
- 24hr Dog
- Wanderlust