FKA twigs Is As Spellbinding As Always On New Single "Perfect Stranger": Stream

"EUSEXUA" is shaping up to be a hypnotizing treat.

FKA twigs is coming back very soon with her new album EUSEXUA, for which she recently released its title track as a single. The project is set to release on January 24, 2025, but she's got another taster for fans to hold them over until then. "Perfect Stranger" sees the English art pop/alternative R&B/trip-hop prove once again why she's such a hard artist to pin down in the best way possible.

For an example of this, look no further than how this new track's UK garage-inspired production melds seamlessly with R&B-style vocal melodies, an understated but tender performance on the mic, and clubby claps at certain intervals. FKA twigs captivated fans earlier this decade with CAPRISONGS, and it sounds like EUSEXUA will move in a more minimal, obscured, and even more ethereal direction if "Perfect Stranger" is any indication. We can't wait for what the "Killer" creative does next on a full-length!

Elsewhere, FKA twigs continues to rally against irresponsible artificial intelligence use in music and speak out about other issues within the entertainment industry. When paired with the amazing art she always puts out into the world, she keeps giving us reasons to invest in – and marvel at – her artistry. If you haven't heard "Perfect Stranger" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check the excellent music video out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout lines from the cut, as well as the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on it. As always, come back to HNHH for the best new music drops around the clock.

FKA twigs' "Perfect Stranger": Stream & Watch The Music Video