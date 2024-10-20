FKA twigs Is As Spellbinding As Always On New Single "Perfect Stranger": Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares55 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FKA Twigs Perfect Stranger New Song StreamFKA Twigs Perfect Stranger New Song Stream
"EUSEXUA" is shaping up to be a hypnotizing treat.

FKA twigs is coming back very soon with her new album EUSEXUA, for which she recently released its title track as a single. The project is set to release on January 24, 2025, but she's got another taster for fans to hold them over until then. "Perfect Stranger" sees the English art pop/alternative R&B/trip-hop prove once again why she's such a hard artist to pin down in the best way possible.

For an example of this, look no further than how this new track's UK garage-inspired production melds seamlessly with R&B-style vocal melodies, an understated but tender performance on the mic, and clubby claps at certain intervals. FKA twigs captivated fans earlier this decade with CAPRISONGS, and it sounds like EUSEXUA will move in a more minimal, obscured, and even more ethereal direction if "Perfect Stranger" is any indication. We can't wait for what the "Killer" creative does next on a full-length!

Elsewhere, FKA twigs continues to rally against irresponsible artificial intelligence use in music and speak out about other issues within the entertainment industry. When paired with the amazing art she always puts out into the world, she keeps giving us reasons to invest in – and marvel at – her artistry. If you haven't heard "Perfect Stranger" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check the excellent music video out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout lines from the cut, as well as the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on it. As always, come back to HNHH for the best new music drops around the clock.

Read More: FKA twigs Claims Shia LeBeouf's Alleged Abuse "Changed Her Nervous System"

FKA twigs' "Perfect Stranger": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
"And that's alright", I say,
We're all getting through this our own way,
I'd rather know nothing than all the lies,
Just give me the person you are tonight

Read More: FKA twigs' End-Of-Year Photo Dump Earns Backlash From Swifties

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...