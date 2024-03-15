FKA Twigs Claims Shia LeBeouf's Alleged Abuse "Changed Her Nervous System"

FKA Twigs has opened up about the long-term effects of the abuse she claims to have suffered at the hands of Shia LeBeouf. “I’d be sad for six months to a year, and then one day, I’d wake up, and everything would be fine. But the fact is being abused changes the whole of your nervous system," Twigs told Vogue UK. The interview came as part of Twigs' appearance on the cover of the long-running fashion and lifestyle magazine. As seen below, her cover shoot involved her posing atop of a London taxi cab.

Twigs' lawsuit against LeBeouf is still pending. She accused the actor of "relentless abuse", up to an including sexual assault, during their relationship between September 2018 and May 2019. While LeBeouf initially denied the allegations, comments made on a podcast in 2022 appeared to imply that at least some of Twigs' allegations were true. However, as mentioned, the case is still pending and could take time as their "hectic work schedules" have made hearings hard to schedule.

Read More: Shia LaBeouf Address FKA Twigs' Abuse Allegations & Relationship With His Father

FKA Twigs' End-Of-Year Photo Dump Earns Backlash From Swifties

Elsewhere, last year, Swifties went after Twigs over a perceived slight from the British artist's end-of-year photo dump. One particular moment saw Twigs and her friends lying in bed as an overheard camera panned across them. However, Swifties have interpreted this as a recreation of Kanye West's music video for "Famous". In the video, Kanye is famously seen in a similar panning shot beside a naked Taylor Swift. While Twigs did feature alongside Kanye on Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death", there is no indication that her recent video was anything but coincidentally similar.

Regardless, the respective fan bases of Swift and Twigs waged war across social media. The Swifties have accused Twigs of taking unprovoked shots at Swift. Meanwhile, Twigs' fans are arguing that the Swifties are overly sensitive and have decided to start beef where there isn't any. At the time of writing, neither artist has addressed the situation.

Read More: FKA Twigs Performs Brand New Song During Paris Fashion Week

[via]