FKA Twigs Performs Brand New Song During Paris Fashion Week

It's fashion week in Paris this week and celebrities are showing out in spades. Plenty of stars of all kinds are either taking to the runways themselves or in attendance to promote and support their favorite brands. In the case of FKA Twigs, she was there to perform and she made it a memorable one. She took the stage for the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 runway show and brought a brand new, previously unheard song with her.

According to Pitchfork, the track she performed is called "Unearth Me." The song was reportedly made alongside producer Koreless and is due to be included on a currently unannounced future FKA Twigs album. While the song doesn't have any confirmed release date yet it could be a while. Twigs tends to take time between her releases and just dropped her Caprisongs mixtape early last year. During the performance Twigs sings while dispersing a pit of loose sand she was standing in. Check out the performance of the new song below.

FKA Twigs Plays Unreleased New Song

Earlier this year FKA Twigs got out ahead of her ongoing dating narratives. She took to Instagram to announce her relationship publicly before anyone had the chance to speculate on it. That relationship was with photographer and filmmaker Jordan Hemingway. She had some high praise for her new boo too describing him as "a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love."

Twigs is yet to release any new music of her own in 2023. Last year in addition to releasing her own mixtape Caprisongs she also collaborated with Yung Lean. The pair teamed up for the track "Bliss" which serves as the opener to Lean's 2022 album Stardust. Caprisongs contained a number of impressive features including The Weeknd, Rema, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, Shygirl, and plenty more. What do you think of the new song FKA Twigs debuted at the Valentino show? Let us know in the comment section below.

