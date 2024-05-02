FKA Twigs Testifies To Congress About Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is one of the hottest issues right now not just in music, but in all creative mediums. Last month, dozens of artists across the music industry signed a joint letter calling for AI to be regulated. Artists are worried about the likeness being stolen by Ai platforms and recreated without their permission. There's already been a couple of high-profile incidents surrounding artificial intelligence. Last year, an artificially generated Drake and The Weeknd song was ruled eligible for the Grammys. The decision was immediately controversial and led to them overturning it a week later. Earlier this week, there was a hearing in congress to discuss potentially regulating Artificial Intelligence going forward. R&B darling FKA Twigs was present at the hearing where she testified in favor of regulating the inevitable future of AI.

Afterward she took to Instagram to make a post about the experience. "today i spoke infront of congress to senator coons, tillis, blackburn, hirono, klobuchar, welch and blumenthal about the importance of legislation to protect artists voice and likeness, art and intellectual property from the misuse of deepfakes and ai. i am passionate about exploring new technologies with the guise of expanding my art further and exploring new ways to express myself and reach fans, however it is imperative that at this dawn of great technological growth legislation is put in place to ensure that an artists likeness is controlled by the artist themselves" her caption read. Check out the full post recap below.

FKA Twigs Testifying In Congress

FKA Twigs hasn't released a new project since 2021's CAPRISONGS. That mixtape followed her massively acclaimed 2019 album MAGDALENE. The former features appearances from The Weeknd, Shygirl, rema, Daniel Caesar, and more.

What do you think of FKA Twigs testimony in front of congress earlier this week? DO you agree with her take the artificial intelligence is inevitable and needs to be regulated to make sure artists control their likeness? Let us know in the comment section below.

