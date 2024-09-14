FKA Twigs Unveils "Eusexua," The Lead Single On Forthcoming Album

The art pop/R&B enigma drops the lead single to her third studio album, which arrives in January 2025.

FKA twigs released the lead single for the upcoming project EUSEXUA, her first studio album since 2019's MAGDALENE. The track, produced by Eartheater and Koreless, is familiar ground for fans of her work. It's a gorgeous, if somewhat dense, trance/art pop track. twigs took to Instagram to share more details about the conception of EUSEXUA, describing a rave she attended in Prague where she invented the word. She calls EUSEXUA a "practice," "a state of being," and "the pinnacle of human experience." Additionally, twigs called the forthcoming album her opus and "a pin at the center of the core of my artist." She's proud of her new work, and clearly looks forward to her fans hearing what she has to say.

In between MAGDALENE and EUSEXUA, fka twigs kept busy. She released Caprisongs in 2021, a mixtape that featured the track "Tears In The Club" with The Weeknd. twigs spoke in front of the United States Congress about the future of artificial intelligence. Specfically, she requested regulations on the rapidly evolving technology. She also inked partnerships with Calvin Klein and On Running. Earlier this year, she posed for CK in a photoshoot that the UK Advertising Standards Authority briefly banned. Recently, she co-starred in the remake of The Crow, marking her first foray into acting. The film received negative reviews. twigs has long been one of the most enigmatic minds in music today. New albums from her are always interesting, as fans never know exactly what to expect. Check out the video for "Eusexua" below. The full album arrives on January 17, 2025.

FKA Twigs - Eusexua