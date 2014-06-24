FKA Twigs
- MusicCelebrating Afrofuturism Artists This Black History MonthAfrofuturism often touch on important themes, including philosophy, liberation, technology, art, and more.By Demi Phillips
- MusicFKA Twigs' End-Of-Year Photo Dump Earns Backlash From SwiftiesTaylor Swift's fandom are convinced the British singer made reference to "Famous."By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsRobert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Relationship TimelineA relationship plagued by the dark side of social media. By Demi Phillips
- MusicFKA Twigs Performs Brand New Song During Paris Fashion WeekTwigs new song is set for a currently unannounced new album. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsFKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf's Trial Facing Delays Due To Hectic Work SchedulesNeither the singer nor the "Honey Boy" star have sat for a deposition at this time.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFKA Twigs Delivers Hypnotic New Single "Killer"FKA Twigs is back with the short yet sweet new song "Killer."By Alexander Cole
- NewsFKA Twigs Needs A "meta angel"Twigs' new project features hit after hit.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFKA Twigs Delivers "CAPRISONGS" Mixtape Ft. The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith & MoreTwigs recently shared that the mixtape is her "journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends."By Erika Marie
- NewsFKA Twigs & Rema Collide For "Jealousy"FKA Twigs is readying a new mixtape, "CAPRISONGS."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFKA Twigs Sheds "Tears in The Club" In Latest Single Featuring The WeekndFKA Twigs teamed up with The Weeknd for her latest high-energy single "Tears In the Club" with an accompanying music video. By Brianna Lawson
- NewsFKA twigs & Central Cee Collaborate On “Measure Of A Man” For “The King’s Man” Movie“The King’s Man” will hit theatres on December 22nd.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFKA Twigs Enlists Headie One & Fred again... On "Don't Judge Me"FKA Twigs releases her new collaboration with Headie One and Fred again...By Aron A.
- NewsFKA Twigs Tries To Figure Out Love On Sophomore Effort "Magdalene"The hills and valleys of love.By Erika Marie
- NewsFKA Twigs Drops Off New Song "sad day"FKA Twigs is back with another new song off of "MAGDALENE."By Aron A.
- SongsAhead Of "Magdalene" Release, FKA Twigs Debuts "Home With You"FKA Twigs shares new track.By Milca P.
- NewsFuture Gets Emotional On FKA Twigs' New Single "Holy Terrain"FKA Twigs enlists Future for her new song and video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFKA Twigs Strips Her Way To Another Universe In "Cellophane" VisualFKA Twigs drops off her latest single as promised. By Chantilly Post
- TVFKA Twigs Performs "Good To Love" On Jimmy FallonWatch FKA Twigs perform her new single on Jimmy Fallon.By Rose Lilah
- NewsGood To LoveFKA Twigs is back with a new single/music video, "Good to Love."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFigure 8Listen to a new record from FKA Twigs.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosFKA Twigs "Pendulum" VideoFKA Twigs drops an intriguing music video for "Pendulum."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosFKA Twigs "Video Girl" VideoPeep FKA Twigs in her new music video for "Video Girl."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFKA Twigs "Two Weeks" VideoMeet FKA Twigs, a British singer who's poised to be R&B's next big thing.By Patrick Lyons