FKA Twigs Remembers Cooking For Former Rommates A$AP Rocky & A$AP Yams In A Los Angeles Apartment

FKA twigs has a deep history with A$AP Mob, a connection that dates back to the earliest days of her career. Long before she became an avant-garde force in music, the British singer-songwriter shared an apartment with A$AP Rocky and the late A$AP Yams, two of the collective’s most influential figures. In a recent i-D interview with Playboi Carti, twigs reflected on that chapter of her life. Carti, who met her as a teenager, recalled how Rocky had always spoken highly of her.

“When I was coming up with Rocky, he used to tell me, ‘Yo, twigs is the one. I got to introduce you to twigs,’” Carti said. “And when I met you, everything he said was true. Shorty from the other side of the world. She got me off the bat.” Twigs responded with warmth. “You’re so sweet. You always had it,” she said before sharing details about her time living with Rocky and Yams. “You know Rocky and I used to live together? I think it was 2012 or 2013. I used to live with A$AP Yams and Rocky in L.A., and we had an apartment together.”

FKA Twigs, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Yams

Their home became a creative hub, but twigs noticed early on that Rocky and Yams rarely cooked. She took it upon herself to look out for them in small but meaningful ways. “They would never eat,” she said. “They were boys—they would never be able to cook for themselves. So they’d come back from the studio.” Carti jumped in, painting a vivid picture of those nights. “Coming in, got the munchies. Twigs over there going crazy,” he said, then admitted he never had the chance to meet Yams. “I always just hear so many cool stories. You and Rocky and Yams in the crib? That’s fire.”