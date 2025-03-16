FKA Twigs Remembers Cooking For Former Rommates A$AP Rocky & A$AP Yams In A Los Angeles Apartment

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: FKA twigs wears orange mini dress, brown leather jacket with fur details, brown pleated chunky over the knees boots, outside Rick Owens, during the Menswear Fall Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ussi'n Yala/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky, A$AP Yams, and FKA Twigs released the debut Pretty Flacko mixtape and FKA's debut single while living in together.

FKA twigs has a deep history with A$AP Mob, a connection that dates back to the earliest days of her career. Long before she became an avant-garde force in music, the British singer-songwriter shared an apartment with A$AP Rocky and the late A$AP Yams, two of the collective’s most influential figures. In a recent i-D interview with Playboi Carti, twigs reflected on that chapter of her life. Carti, who met her as a teenager, recalled how Rocky had always spoken highly of her.

“When I was coming up with Rocky, he used to tell me, ‘Yo, twigs is the one. I got to introduce you to twigs,’” Carti said. “And when I met you, everything he said was true. Shorty from the other side of the world. She got me off the bat.” Twigs responded with warmth. “You’re so sweet. You always had it,” she said before sharing details about her time living with Rocky and Yams. “You know Rocky and I used to live together? I think it was 2012 or 2013. I used to live with A$AP Yams and Rocky in L.A., and we had an apartment together.”

FKA Twigs, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Yams

Their home became a creative hub, but twigs noticed early on that Rocky and Yams rarely cooked. She took it upon herself to look out for them in small but meaningful ways. “They would never eat,” she said. “They were boys—they would never be able to cook for themselves. So they’d come back from the studio.” Carti jumped in, painting a vivid picture of those nights. “Coming in, got the munchies. Twigs over there going crazy,” he said, then admitted he never had the chance to meet Yams. “I always just hear so many cool stories. You and Rocky and Yams in the crib? That’s fire.”

Twigs described Yams as a kind soul who always made sure she was comfortable. “He’d always let me sleep in his room,” she revealed. “He’d sleep on the sofa, and I would take his bed.” Carti, clearly moved, responded, “We got to treat you like an angel.” Though Yams’ presence is still deeply missed, his influence continues to shape the culture. For twigs, those years weren’t just formative artistically but also built lifelong bonds with some of hip-hop’s most visionary figures.

