FKA twigs & Shia LeBeouf Settle $10 Million Abuse Lawsuit

In December of 2020, FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LeBeouf in Los Angeles Superior Court. She alleged that he abused her sexually, physically, and emotionally. She also alleged that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she later told the New York Times.

During an appearance on the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast in 2022, she reflected on the relationship. "It sets the benchmark for if you behave well and if you fulfill all of the requirements and meet the rules, and all these things of the abuser, it can...be great," she alleged.

"For me, it was being nice to a waiter or being polite to somebody that could be seen as me flirting or wanting to engage in some sort of relationship with somebody else, when I'm literally just ordering pasta," the musician also alleged. "I was told that I knew what he was like and if I loved him, I wouldn't look men in the eye. That was my reality for a good four months...that I wasn't allowed to look men in the eye."

In an email to the New York Times, LeBeouf acknowledged his abusive past. "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel," he said. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years."

He also added, "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Now, according to TMZ, the lawsuit has been settled outside of court. Reportedly, FKA twigs asked the court to dismiss all claims without prejudice, meaning she cannot refile.