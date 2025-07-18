FKA twigs invented a new word on her most recent album, EUSEXUA. The word is combination of "eureka" and "sex" and she came up with it following some freeing moments at a warehouse rave in 2022. "I was having these really healing moments in my head about who I was right then, right now. And things were coming up for me that I hadn’t felt in years since I was a child, like being able to dance funny, you know, being able just to move my body in a very strange and incredible way."

She told Spotify that she wanted to recreate that same feeling in some way and you can feel it the grooves on this January release. Songs like "Perfect Stranger," the title track, or even "Room Of Fools," encapsulate these moments of euphoria.

Honestly, the three-year wait was worth it, but FKA twigs isn't taking as much time off now. The UK product is back with "Perfectly," another mood piece-esque track about living in the moment and not trying to be perfect.

She's able to translate this message with simple but effective lines like, "Another way (Another way) / Learned to breathe in another way (Another way) / I believe in another way (Another way)."

The music video also does a great job of this as twigs and others dance with not a care in the world. It's what this entire era is all about and it's exciting to think that it's not over just yet.

As she wrote on her Instagram, "and so the offerings begin again... if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the oesophagus… i wonder what lays in the belly of the beast." EUSEXUA deluxe? We think so.

Quotable Lyrics:

A sky of blue, a sea of green

A messy room fits perfectly

Inside my head, I have the best time

Yes, in my head, I have the best time