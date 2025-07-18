News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
perfectly
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
FKA twigs Builds Anticipation For Potential "EUSEXUA" Deluxe With "Perfectly"
FKA twigs dropped off an early album of the year contender in January with her terrific electronic LP "EUSEXUA."
By
Zachary Horvath
2 hrs ago
73 Views