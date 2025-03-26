FKA twigs Forced To Reschedule North American "EUSEXUA" Tour Dates Over Visa Complications

FKA twigs has unfortunately run into some more issues with her ongoing tour for EUSEXUA. Per Pitchfork, the UK singer shared a three-minute video telling her fans how heartbroken she is that more dates are having to be rescheduled. Annoyingly for her, this is completely out of her control. She explains, "Today, I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the U.S.A. and perform." This clip was posted to her X (Twitter) page yesterday, March 25.

The fans that are being affected by this are ones in Chicago, Toronto, and Queens, New York. FKA twigs was supposed to be in the Windy City from March 26-27, The Six on the 30th, and NY from April 3-4. Outside of the Canadian stop (for now) the rest of them have already gotten new dates, thankfully. Chicago will get to hear EUSEXUA live on June 24 and 25. Then, for New York, she has April 23 and 24 reserved. When she does hit the Knockdown Center stage in Queens, it will be her first time performing in the states since 2019.

When Did FKA twigs Drop EUSEXUA?

As we alluded to earlier, this is not the first time twigs has run into issues. The tour was supposed to kick off on March 8 in Prague. Then, she was going to be in Berlin on the 11th. Because of this, it didn't begin until the Paris show. Overall, this frustrated her fans beyond belief as those stops were postponed last minute. Making matters worse for them is that FKA twigs didn't explain what happened until the day after the France show.