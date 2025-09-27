FKA twigs Yearns For A "Cheap Hotel" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 206 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FKA twigs Cheap Hotel Stream FKA twigs Cheap Hotel Stream
FKA twigs is dropping the deluxe version to her excellent 2025 album "EUSEXUA," "Afterglow," later this year.

FKA twigs is one of the most skilled genre-benders in the world of alternative pop and electronic music these days, something she proved once again earlier this year with the excellent album EUSEXUA. On November 14, she's expected to drop the deluxe version to this LP, Afterglow, and we just got another single for it.

"Cheap Hotel" follows "Perfectly" and plays with the hazy, slightly somber, and dreamy treatments of break beats and art pop she's known for. The track opens up on a speedier note with a pitched-down vocal sample before melting its fast swing into a trip-hop-adjacent drawl with crisp boom-bap drums. Of course, lush synthesizers fill out the background as the English singer croons in high registers about a sneaky link-up.

The "Childlike Things" artist adds even more to this already progressive and modular cut by introducing more of a dembow rhythm about halfway through "Cheap Hotel." Although this all sounds like a lot of phases and elements to handle on paper, the cohesive production and melodic strengths help it all feel unitary and connected.

We will see if Afterglow engages even more in these songwriting choices or goes in different directions for its other tracks. Elsewhere in 2025, FKA twigs crafted a few more notable offerings.

For example, Yeat enlisted her as a feature for his new album DANGEROUS SUMMER, which surprised many fans out there. "Cheap Hotel" shows why the 37-year-old's artistry is so consistent, even when she ventures into unknown or typically unexpected territory.

Read More: FKA twigs & Shia LeBeouf Settle $10 Million Abuse Lawsuit

FKA twigs – "Cheap Hotel"

Quotable Lyrics
Food and drink all night, company is nice,
Fuji, twist of lime, it's my favorite flavor from the drug store,
Lying on the floor at the cheap hotel,
With some friends of mine, getting high,
We'll be going all night

Read More: FKA Twigs Remembers Cooking For Former Rommates A$AP Rocky & A$AP Yams In A Los Angeles Apartment

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.5K
FKA Twigs Perfect Stranger New Song Stream Songs FKA twigs Is As Spellbinding As Always On New Single "Perfect Stranger": Stream 789
Comments 0