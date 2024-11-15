FKA Twigs Drops Her Third "Eusexua" Single "Drums of Death"

FKA Twigs 's Eusexua rollout continues with the release of the fan-favorite dance track "Drums of Death." In hopes of a viral trend, the singer accompanies the track with an infectious choreographed routine. With its glitchy vocal distortions and pulsating beats, the single delves into the avant-garde. A hit-making formula between FKA Twigs and Koreless continues to work with this experimental track. On the world-building track, Twigs entices her love interest with flirtatious lyrics and a sultry voice.

She sings, "Hello, what do you like? Do you want to meet later? / Relax and ease your mind 'cause you work so much / I know what you like, and you're my main character / I'm here anytime; you can call me up.” "Drums of Death" follows buzzing singles, the album's title track, which debuted at #17 on the Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic charts, and "Perfect Stranger." In interviews, Twigs shared that the album's creation was inspired by rave music. To her, it's her best work yet, and she is pleased with fans' reactions. “I’m finally at peace knowing people have heard it and love it as much as I do,” she shared. “It’s raw, it’s true, and it vibrates with life. I hope it resonates with culture in a meaningful way.”