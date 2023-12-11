Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Relationship Timeline

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson endured one of the most difficult public relationships in the mid-2010s. Twigs was on a swift rise to fame for her eclectic, acclaimed debut album. Pattinson on the other hand, was already a certified heartthrob, thanks to his role in the Twilight film franchise. Amid the ever-watchful eye of the public, their relationship was marred by Pattinson’s fans, who constantly mocked and disrespected the talented singer and artist.

While the pair strived to make it work, their relationship eventually came to an end after three years. Despite it all, they have found renewed love in other people. Robert Pattinson is currently dating Suki Waterhouse, and the couple are expecting their first child together. Twigs has also found a new love in the brilliant artist, Jordan Hemingway, and is greatly focused on her music. Nonetheless, from the start of their relationship, to its end, Pattinson and Twigs were a beautiful couple that were ultimately heading down different paths. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Read More: FKA Twigs Has A New Boyfriend

Summer 2014: Blooming Beginnings At An FKA Twigs Concert

The first whispers of a connection between Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs emerged in the summer of 2014. However, the couple managed to keep their early interactions largely under wraps. According to a source on E! News, Pattinson, alongside his friends Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge, had attended Twigs’ concert. Miller and Sturridge went ahead as agents of Cupid to set the two up.

Sept. 2014: A Shaky Foundation

The couple began dating in September 2014. Pattinson and FKA Twigs were spotted together as a couple later that year while on a romantic vacation in Miami. They were also seen walking hand-in-hand in Venice, Italy. As the public sightings continued, the pair stood out for their unique fashion sense and distinctive personalities. However, public scrutiny arose, particularly from Pattinson’s fans, and FKA Twigs was subjected to racist hate comments. Unable to escape from the influx of harsh comments, she tweeted: “I am genuinely shocked and disgusted at the amount of racism that has been infecting my account the past week.”

Despite this, the relationship continued to flourish. Twigs spoke to The Guardian about pushing on with Robert Pattinson regardless of the naysayers. “…it's like, is this person in my life worth that? And he is, without question… in comparison to how happy I am,” she said. “And how I feel with him. It's 100 percent worth it.”

Read More: Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson’s Batman Was Inspired By Kurt Cobain

April 2015: Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Are Engaged

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Actor Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs attend "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Early 2015 rolled by and engagement rumors soon surfaced. The speculation remained a rumor until singer and rapper T-Pain mentioned in a Q&A session with Vulture that Twigs was now engaged and would hardly have time for a collaborative project. Although the singer tried to cover up his tracks by calling it an April Fool’s prank, People reported that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs were officially engaged. The couple made their red-carpet debut at the 2015 Met Gala with Twigs sporting her engagement ring. The bow-shaped ring featured a 4-carat diamond and was worth approximately $150,000.

May 2016: Breakup Rumors Abuzz

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: FKA Twigs (L) and Robert Pattinson attend the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena on November 4, 2015 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

When the couple attended the 2016 Met Gala, the blinding engagement ring was nowhere to be seen on Twigs’ finger and the internet went wild. The rumor mill was working overtime, speculating that the engagement was off and the two had broken up. Sadly, the chatter seemed to hold some truth to them when In Touch Weekly reported that the engagement and wedding were indeed called off. However, the two stars neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, keeping fans on their toes.

Oct. 2017: The End

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs (Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In October 2017, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs officially ended their engagement and relationship. This marked the conclusion of the three-year-long relationship that had intrigued and perplexed the public for years. The reasons behind their split were not extensively divulged, with both parties choosing to maintain they barely had time to meet. While Robert Pattinson was focusing on a press tour, FKA Twigs was working on her album Magdalene. Their lives, once intertwined in the public imagination, gradually diverged as they navigated the challenges of healing.

2018-Present Day: New Loves

The former couple have barely been seen together since their break up in 2017. Robert Pattinson has gone on to secure the coveted role of Batman in the DC Extended Universe, solidifying his status as a versatile actor. He has also begun a new love story with actress and singer Suki Waterhouse. The two have been announced to be expecting their first child together. FKA Twigs, on the other hand, released her first mixtape, Caprisongs in 2022 to rave reviews. She is currently dating director and photographer Jordan Hemingway, whom she states has restored her faith in love.

[via] [via]