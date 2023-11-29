Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Relationship Timeline

Despite being international superstars, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have managed to keep their relationship of nearly five years largely under wraps. Nonetheless, between both stars’ respective careers, particularly Robert Pattinson’s role as Batman, there’s a lot of attention on the pair. That’s already been amped up even more, with Suki announcing that they’re pregnant! Evidently, the English couple have come a long way from their swoon-worthy beginnings. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, chronicling the relationship timeline of the soon-to-be parents.

Late 2018-Early 2019: Initial Rumors And A Budding Romance

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Perfume Dinner, as part of Paris Fashion Week, at Caviar Kaspia on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted in London. The pair were on a date at the movies and couldn’t keep from showing off some PDA. However, the nature of their relationship wasn’t yet certain. Waterhouse turned 27 in January 2019, and Pattinson was in attendance, quickly fueling the rumor mill once more. The lavish and star-studded event took place at Casa Cruz restaurant in London.

April 2019: Robert Pattinson Refrains From Oversharing

MILL VALLEY, CA - OCTOBER 05: Robert Pattinson appears at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival - Special Screenings Of "The Lighthouse" And "Harriet" on October 5, 2019 in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)

While being interviewed by The Sunday Times, Robert Pattinson spoke about his love life, although he was hesitant to speak on Waterhouse. He stated, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude.” Fans commended the actor for his stance on maintaining privacy, especially since his previous relationship with Kristen Stewart was the talk of the town in the early 2010s.

May 2019–April 2021: Romantic Moments & Meeting The Parents

GIZA, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson celebrated his 33rd birthday in May 2019. As expected, Waterhouse was by his side. They had dinner at the Chateau Marmont and were seen leaving together. By January 2020, engagement rumors began to swirl after photos of Waterhouse wearing a ring at a Dior dinner party made the rounds. However, when neither party confirmed or denied the claims, fans concluded that it was a false alarm. By November 2020, The Daily Mail posted photos of the couple hanging out with Pattinson’s parents, which spurred a new wave of engagement rumors.

February 2022: Robert Pattinson Shares Sweet Stories About Waterhouse

In a rare moment of openness, Pattinson sat with GQ and opened up about his relationship with Waterhouse. Later that month, he shared even more on Jimmy Kimmel Live! opening up about how Waterhouse’s supportive and emotional reaction to his movie, The Batman moved him. Overall, in the four years they had been together, Pattinson spoke more about her in February 2022, than ever before. Later that year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear show in Egypt, looking as happy as ever.

February 2023: Waterhouse Opens Up

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Suki Waterhouse performs onstage during weekend two, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

In an interview with The Times, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress gushed about their relationship. “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said. Additionally, she referred to their busy schedules, stating that the two try to see each other as often as possible. Lastly, she talked about how they still give each other butterflies.

May 2023: The Met Gala Debut

May 2023 was the month of the MET Gala. Among the star-studded guest list, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were also in attendance. Waterhouse stunned in a sheer and floral Fendi dress. On the other hand, Pattinson looked dapper in a custom Dior suit with a half-skirt.

November 2023: Pregnancy Announcement

While performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico, Waterhouse revealed her baby bump. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said while showing off her growing belly. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she chuckled. Naturally, fans and onlookers have wished the couple nothing but happiness since the announcement.

