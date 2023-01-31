Many were initially taken aback by Robert Pattinson landing the lead in the latest reboot of The Batman. Now that they’ve seen what he’s capable of in the suit, though, the world is eagerly awaiting the superhero film’s sequel.

A follow-up to the Matt Reeves-directed project was greenlit last April, and earlier this week, a release date was shared. As Variety reports, the earliest fans can expect to see the Twilight alum back in character alongside Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman will be in late 2025.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz attend “The Batman” World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

The sequel’s synopsis remains under wraps for the time being. However, we do know it’s a part of DC’s new “Elseworlds” category. James Gunn previously announced that any film or television series that doesn’t fall in the main DC Universe will be a part of this realm, similar to their DC Comics section.

Other upcoming projects on the same roster include Joker: Folie à Deux via Todd Phillips. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, that movie is expected to arrive on October 4th, 2024. Additionally, there’s the ongoing animated series, Teen Titans Go! and a separate Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams.

The latter of the two first made headlines in 2021 and has remained in active development since. At this time, executives are excitedly awaiting the arrival of a screenplay draft to review.

‘The Batman 2’ is titled ‘THE BATMAN – PART II’.



The film releases on October 3, 2025. pic.twitter.com/5YHPPEPotT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2023

Pattinson and Reeves plan to continue their work with the DC Elseworlds Batman franchise. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see someone else conquer the role in the DC Universe. Variety notes that a Batman & Robin movie is on the way for that category. It’s specifically based on “The Brave and Bold” comics.

For his part, the director also has another big project on his mind – Colin Farrell’s Penguin character spinoff series. Earlier this month, Reeves confirmed his plans to meet with Gunn to ensure that the “BatVerse” and the larger DC Universe don’t collide. Instead, he hopes the two stories are able to support each other.

Upon its debut, The Batman grossed $770 million worldwide at the box office. It’s currently available for streaming on HBO Max, or on Crave in Canada.

Are you excited for the sequel? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news.

