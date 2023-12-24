FKA Twigs' End-Of-Year Photo Dump Earns Backlash From Swifties

Swifties have gone after FKA Twigs over a perceived slight from the British artist's end-of-year photo dump. One particular moment saw Twigs and her friends lying in bed as an overheard camera panned across them. However, Swifties have interpreted this as a recreation of Kanye West's music video for "Famous". In the video, Kanye is famously seen in a similar panning shot beside a naked Taylor Swift. While Twigs did feature alongside Kanye on Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death", there is no indication that her recent video was anything but coincidentally similar.

Regardless, the respective fan bases of Swift and Twigs are now waging way across social media. The Swifties have accused Twigs of taking unprovoked shots at Swift. Meanwhile, Twigs' fans are arguing that the Swifties are overly sensitive and have decided to start beef where there isn't any. At the time of writing, neither artist has addressed the situation.

Patrick Mahomes Speaks On Taylor Swift

There has been a lot of praise floating around for Swift in recent days. Nicki Minaj said she would work with her "in a heartbeat". Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes showed his teammate's girlfriend a lot of love during a recent interview. The Chiefs QB called Swift "top tier" and said that Swift had quickly become part of the team after she began dating Travis Kelce. Furthermore, Mahomes said he's enjoying seeing Swift bond with his wife Brittany. Swift and Kelce recently engaged in some pre-birthday shenanigans with the Mahomes. She and Kelce recently partied until 2am with the Mahomeses to celebrate Swift's birthday early.

Last weekend, Swift was spotted getting a little foul-mouthed with the refs during the Chiefs' game against the Patriots. The Chiefs ended a two-game skid with a 27-17 win over the hapless Patriots. However, there were so close calls and tight moments, leading to Swift's animated reactions. Kansas City are next in action on Christmas Day when they host the Raiders. The Chiefs are 9-5 and have a two-game lead over the surging Denver Broncos, who are 7-7. The Chiefs have three games left on their schedule before the playoffs roll around.

