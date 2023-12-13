Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Party Until 2AM To Celebrate Singer's Birthday

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were out until 2am Monday morning to celebrate the singer's 34th birthday a few days ahead of time. The duo were joined by Kelce's mom Donna as well as Patrick & Brittany Mahomes. At the end of the night, Kelce opted to leave his Rolls-Royce at the venue. Instead, he traveled home with Swift in her white security van.

However, not everyone is as happy as the couple was during their party. The wild night out came just a few hours after the Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Bills. For some fans, it is not a good look for their QB and star tight end to be out partying after a tough loss. This is especially the case given that the Chiefs have now lost two in a row and dropped three of their last four. However, the loss didn't appear to put a damper on the party, which was held at the Main Street Christmas Bar. The Chiefs will have a chance to bounce back against the hapless New England Patriots this weekend.

Read More: Taylor Swift Finally Reveals How Travis Kelce Relationship Began

Travis Kelce Alludes To Special Plans For Taylor Swift's Birthday

However, it appears that the best is yet to come for Swift's birthday. Last week, Kelce revealed he had put together some special plans for the occasion. “He’s arranged a very intimate, romantic dinner just for the two of them. He is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends,” sources told Page Six. It's the likely the "surprise party" was the weekend event.

The news came around the same time that a new record was set for the sale of game-worn Kelce merchandise. A jersey worn by Travis Kelce during a 2019 game in Mexico City was sold at auction for $37K. "This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he's gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors," Goldin Auctions owner Ken Goldin told TMZ.

Read More: Lamar Odom Advises Travis Kelce To "Be Strong" Amid Taylor Swift Romance

[via]