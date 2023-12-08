Travis Kelce Is Planning "Something Special" For Taylor Swift's Birthday

Travis Kelce has reportedly is planning "something special" for Taylor Swift's birthday. “He’s arranged a very intimate, romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends,” sources told Page Six. The pair has spent the best part of a week together. However, they have gone their separate ways for a couple of days. They are expected to reunite at the Chiefs game against the Bills this weekend.

Meanwhile, a jersey worn by Travis Kelce during a 2019 game in Mexico City has been sold at auction for $37K. "This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he's gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors," Goldin Auctions owner Ken Goldin told TMZ.

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Met Travis Kelce

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift used her TIME Person of the Year interview to reveal the inside story of her relationship with Travis Kelce. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast. I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew. Which, I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift expressed her amazement at the ability of NFL camera operators to find her at every Chiefs game she attends. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast. So I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads. Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life," Swift noted.

