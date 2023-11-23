Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Get Stamp Of Approval From Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had said he is a big fan of the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance due to the boost of attention it brought to the NFL. “It has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. To see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor. I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention. So we welcome it.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating for a little over two months, with the musical megastar becoming a regular fixture at Chiefs games. While the interest has since tapered off, her first appearances saw a massive influx of viewers to NFL games, especially among young women. Furthermore, the league has seen a major pop in its social and cultural profile thanks to the connection. Goodell's comments echo those of Magic Johnson, who said the league is "very happy" with the revenue uptick created by Swift.

Read More: Travis Kelce To Perform Duet With Brother Jason On Eagles' Christmas Album

The View Discusses Travis Kelce's "Red Flags"

Meanwhile, Kelce was a recent topic of discussion on The View. The hosts of the show recently debated what they believed Travis Kelce was "hiding" about his relationship with Taylor Swift. “Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me. He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then? For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front," Sunny Hostin said of Kelce's recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Sara Haines said she was concerned that Kelce admitting to "thinking constantly about retirement".

However, Joy Behar, surprisingly, came to Kelce's defense. She dismissed any notion that Kelce was looking to leave football to "live off" Swift. While Haines tried to argue that wasn't what she meant, she didn't make it clear why Kelce leaving football was a "red flag". Kelce is 34 and has been playing in the NFL for a decade. For context, the average age of retirement in the NFL is 27.8. Kelce's current contract, which pays him over $57 million, expires after the 2025 season. Furthermore, both Kelce brothers have begun to public eye a life away from football.

Read More: Travis Kelce "Blown Away" By Taylor Swift Lyric Change

[via]