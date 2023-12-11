Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Holds Hands After Brutal Chiefs Loss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making all sorts of headlines as of late. For the past few months, their relationship has been a huge story within the context of the NFL season. Overall, Swift has made her way to a plethora of matches. Meanwhile, Kelce actually went all the way to Argentina just so that he could watch Taylor perform. Swift has also made it clear that the two are, indeed, a couple. This relationship is going strong and fans on both sides are happy for one another.

Yesterday, Swift found herself at yet another Chiefs game. This time, she got to see her new beau take on the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, this was not a very good game for the Chiefs. They lost the match by a score of 20-17, and their offensive struggles continued. The lack of weapons on the offense has hampered Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, there isn't much Kelce can do as he is being double and triple-teamed at points. However, he does have Swift to comfort him after each game.

For instance, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were pictured holding hands with one another after the game on Sunday evening. While Kelce didn't seem too impressed, Swift was looking supportively at her man. Clearly, he needed to get his mind off of things after the game. Luckily for the Chiefs, they are still 8-5 this season and are likely to make the postseason. However, it remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to get anything done. After all, teams like Baltimore are looking extremely strong out there.

With the postseason about a month away, let us know what you think of the Chiefs' chances, in the comments section below. Also, let us know your feelings about this relationship.

