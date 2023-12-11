Tony Romo Labels Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's "Wife" During Chiefs' Game

Tony Romo mistakenly referred to Taylor Swift as the "wife" of Travis Kelce in an awkward slip-up during the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. “As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience…” the former NFL Quarterback said. After a pause and laugh, he corrected himself: “I’m sorry, girlfriend.” He began trending on social media after the moment aired.

Swift's attendance on Sunday is far from the first time she's been spotted at a Chiefs' game. She recently revealed that she and Kelce had been dating for months prior to the public hard launch while being named TIME's Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Step Out In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly. Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift told TIME. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.” In the coming days, Kelce will celebrate Swift's 34th birthday. According to Page Six, he's planning "something special" for the singer. Check out Tony Romo's awkward slip-up from Sunday on Twitter below.

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift The "Wife" Of Travis Kelce

“You see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift” You’re driving the Swifties crazy, Tony Romopic.twitter.com/zHaYltVg8f — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2023

As for Sunday's loss for the Chiefs, it all came down to an offsides call on Kadarius Toney, who had just scored what appeared to be, at the time, a game-winning touchdown. Instead, the team lost 20-17 and fell to 8-5 on the season, having to fight for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

