Tony Romo
- SportsTony Romo Net Worth 2024: What Is The NFL Legend Worth?Tony Romo reflects a successful transition from NFL star to acclaimed broadcaster, underscoring his lasting impact on and off the field.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsTony Romo Labels Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's "Wife" During Chiefs' GameTony Romo got ahead of himself while discussing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsTony Romo Trends As Fans Think He Almost Said Racial Slur On Live TVVarious fans are trying to make sense of what he was trying to say.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady's Will Become Fox Sports' Highest Paid Host; $375M For 10 YearsOnce Tom Brady retires from the NFL, he will become Fox Sports' highest-paid analyst at $375M for 10 years. By Brianna Lawson
- TVPeyton Manning Could Receive Massive Payday From ESPNPeyton Manning is being scoped out for a potential Monday Night Football gig.By Alexander Cole
- TVTony Romo's CBS Deal Worth Even More Than Originally ReportedTony Romo has been one of the best color commentators in football over the last couple of years.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Romo Lands $17 Million Salary To Stay At CBSCBS is all-in on former quarterback Tony Romo to lead their NFL broadcasts going forward. He's going to be the highest-paid sports analyst ever.By Cole Blake
- SportsTerrell Owens Trashes Jason Garrett & Gives Thoughts on Tony RomoTerrell Owens was brutally honest about his Cowboys.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Romo Dumped Jessica Simpson Via E-Mail, Thought She CheatedRomo wastes no time.By Alexander Cole
- TVTony Romo Set To Receive Record-Breaking Offer From ESPN: ReportRomo is one of the best color analysts in football.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBarack Obama, Tony Romo & Emmitt Smith Hit Up Golf Course During MastersWe can only imagine what the conversations on the course must have been like.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Romo In Line For "Substantial Raise" To Stay With CBSCBS ready to give Romo substantial raise.By Kyle Rooney