Tony Romo is a man who gets paid a lot of money to talk about football on TV. Alongside Jim Nantz, Romo is the analyst on CBS, and fans have enjoyed his commentary. Although Romo has his haters, he is still someone who is respected a guy who knows a lot about the sport.

On Sunday, Romo got to call the AFC Championship game. Of course, this matchup featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. In the end, the Chiefs won 23-20. However, it was one of Romo’s calls that got most of the attention on social media.

Tony Romo Scrutinized

At one point in the match, numerous people took to Twitter as they couldn’t believe their ears. Subsequently, videos were posted with an analysis of what Romo may have or may not have been trying to say.

Down in the video below, you can hear Romo say that the Chiefs player was surrounded. However, he eventually made an “N” sound before catching himself and saying something else. Consequently, he had people thinking that he was about let the n-word slip.

In the ensuing tweets, even more, fans came through with the very same analysis. Many struggled to think of what he could have been trying to say. Some theorized “nickels,” while others thought he was confused and wanted to say “Niners.” Either way, this is one of those situations that Romo may very well have to address at some point.

Tony Romo was about to say 3 niggas lmao pic.twitter.com/pz0U7RFVGu — dj macten (@DJ_MacTen214) January 30, 2023

WHAT DID TONY ROMO JUST SAY 😂 pic.twitter.com/eLOWPwZQCr — Nobody Cares (@BobbyKing413) January 30, 2023

I think Tony Romo wanted to say a racial slur. “You got three ___” Unacceptable. #CINatKC pic.twitter.com/zdA0iPTHDn — Luis (@1SlowGT) January 30, 2023

Tony Romo was this close 🤌🏾 to sayin nigga on Tv pic.twitter.com/fP76V7YB9B — Racked Up Scrilla (@rackedupscrilla) January 30, 2023

At this point, it remains to be seen what will come of this. CBS nor Romo have issued a response. Either way, fans are going to continue circulating this clip as they try to get to the bottom of it.

At this point, it remains to be seen what will come of this. CBS nor Romo have issued a response. Either way, fans are going to continue circulating this clip as they try to get to the bottom of it.

