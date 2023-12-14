Travis Kelce Absent From Taylor Swift Birthday Celebrations

Taylor Swift turned 34 in style, celebrating with close friend Blake Lively at various iconic locations in Manhattan. After arriving at The Box nightclub, the event became a bona fide A-list affair. However, conspicuously absent was Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Kelce was unable to get away from practice with the Chiefs, especially as the reigning Super Bowl champs have dropped three of their last four games.

Despite this, Kelce had previously said that he was planning something special for the singer's birthday. “He’s arranged a very intimate, romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends,” sources told Page Six last week. It remains to be seen when and where that surprise will take place.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Celebrate After Chiefs Loss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Taylor Swift (L) celebrates her birthday with Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

However, this isn't to say that Kelce was entirely absent from Swift's festivities. Kelce and Swift were out until 2am Monday morning to celebrate the singer's 34th birthday a few days ahead of time. The duo were joined by Kelce's mom Donna as well as Patrick & Brittany Mahomes. At the end of the night, Kelce opted to leave his Rolls-Royce at the venue. Instead, he traveled home with Swift in her white security van.

However, not everyone is as happy as the couple was during their party. The wild night out came just a few hours after the Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Bills. For some fans, it is not a good look for their QB and star tight end to be out partying after a tough loss. However, the loss didn't appear to put a damper on the party, which was held at the Main Street Christmas Bar. The Chiefs will have a chance to bounce back against the hapless New England Patriots this weekend.

