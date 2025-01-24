Keke Palmer Recalls Dozing Off At Magic City With SZA

According to Keke Palmer, things have changed since she became a mom.

In a new episode of SiriusXM’s Bevelations, Keke Palmer recalled doing her first chemistry read with SZA for their new film One Of Them Days in Atlanta. While they were both in town, the duo decided to make the most of their time together by stopping at one of the city's most iconic spots, Magic City. Unfortunately, however, one of them overestimated their ability to stay out late. According to Palmer, she pre-gamed a bit too hard at the house, and found herself dozing off just when the night was getting started.

“When we first did the chemistry read, I remember we were in Atlanta,” she began. “We were hanging out and afterwards, I said, ‘Hey, you wanna come back and chill at my house? I know you’re in town till tomorrow. We can kick it. We can go out.’ She comes to the house. Me and her is getting into it. The drinks are flying. She said, ‘Well, hey girl, let’s go to Magic City,’ so we go to Magic.”

Keke Palmer Embraces Her New Title As The "Grandma Of The Crew"

Once they got to the strip club, Palmer let SZA know that she had fallen asleep on the way there. “Girl, I done fell asleep. Girl, we had too many drinks at the house,” she told her co-star. Bevy Smith ended up calling her “the grandma of the crew,” to which she replied, “I know. Man, I used to be the main one that’s like, ‘Hey,’ but when that baby came, now that I’m a mama… The pregame gonna be the event for me.”

Palmer may not be able to party like she used to, but her skills have certainly not faded over time. Her and SZA's film reported debuted to $12 million its opening weekend, coming in just behind Mufasa: The Lion King. It's also received rave reviews from fans, who are more than impressed with SZA's acting debut.

