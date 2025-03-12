SZA Shuts Down Questions About Drake Pulling Up To Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Concert

SZA avoided giving any answers when Jimmy Kimmel asked her about Drake during her appearance on his show, on Tuesday night. The interview comes ahead of SZA's co-headlining Grand National tour with Kendrick Lamar, who has been feuding with the Toronto rapper for the last year.

Kimmel brought up their Toronto date and asked if she is worried about it all. SZA responded, “Are you worried?” to which Kimmel replied, “I’m not worried about it.” She then added: “I wouldn’t be either. I think it’s going to be so fun.” As SZA continued to dodge the topic of Drake, Kimmel got more direct. “What if you-know-who shows up to the show in Toronto?” he asked. She responded: “Who-knows-who?”

As for the Grand National tour, SZA and Kendrick Lamar will be kicking off the run of shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April. They'll host a total of 39 concerts through August, when they'll wrap up in Stockholm, Sweden. As for the Toronto shows, SZA and Lamar will be in the city on June 12 and 13. Drake affiliate Top5 has already hinted on social media about attending one of the concerts. SZA and Lamar previously performed together at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. During that set, Lamar dissed Drake several times by performing "Not Like Us," joking about his Universal Music Group lawsuit, and more.