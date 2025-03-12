SZA Shuts Down Questions About Drake Pulling Up To Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Concert

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
SZA and Kendrick Lamar will be bringing the "Grand National" tour to Drake's hometown of Toronto on June 12 and 13.

SZA avoided giving any answers when Jimmy Kimmel asked her about Drake during her appearance on his show, on Tuesday night. The interview comes ahead of SZA's co-headlining Grand National tour with Kendrick Lamar, who has been feuding with the Toronto rapper for the last year.

Kimmel brought up their Toronto date and asked if she is worried about it all. SZA responded, “Are you worried?” to which Kimmel replied, “I’m not worried about it.” She then added: “I wouldn’t be either. I think it’s going to be so fun.” As SZA continued to dodge the topic of Drake, Kimmel got more direct. “What if you-know-who shows up to the show in Toronto?” he asked. She responded: “Who-knows-who?”

SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Tour Dates

As for the Grand National tour, SZA and Kendrick Lamar will be kicking off the run of shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April. They'll host a total of 39 concerts through August, when they'll wrap up in Stockholm, Sweden. As for the Toronto shows, SZA and Lamar will be in the city on June 12 and 13. Drake affiliate Top5 has already hinted on social media about attending one of the concerts. SZA and Lamar previously performed together at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. During that set, Lamar dissed Drake several times by performing "Not Like Us," joking about his Universal Music Group lawsuit, and more.

Elsewhere in SZA's interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she discussed her upcoming movie with Keke Palmer, One Of Them Days. “I would imagine you guys are working on a sequel to this film, yes? I mean, you must be,” Kimmel asked. She joked in response: “Keke’s tired of me, she’s gotta be. She’s chock-full of energy. I would be so honored to be involved in anything that they did again.” The film hit theaters back in January. The cast also includes Katt Williams, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, and more.

