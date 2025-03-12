SZA Teases "Insane" Plans With Kendrick Lamar For The "Grand National" Tour

SZA says she and Kendrick Lamar have some "insane" plans for their upcoming Grand National tour. She discussed the highly-anticipated concerts as well as her collaborative partnership with the GNX rapper during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night.

“Oh, we’re doing a new thing,” she said. “We’re both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall… This is our first stadium show for both of us, so we pretty much have to go insane.” She didn't give away what specific ideas they may have in store. As for whether she and Lamar will be hanging out behind the scenes, she responded: “Well, he’s a wizard, so that’s different. Wizards tend to be solitary beings, from my observation… I think he’s doing the Merlin thing backstage, getting us ready to take off.”

SZA and Kendrick Lamar will be kicking off the run of shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April. They'll host a total of 39 concerts through August, when they'll wrap up in Stockholm, Sweden. The two already have experience performing their latest hits together after having taken center stage at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, last month. At that event, they performed their GNX collaboration, "Luther." The track has spent three weeks at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.