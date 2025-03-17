Punch & Top Dawg Celebrate SZA Breaking Michael Jackson's Billboard 200 Record

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
SZA's "SOS" album has been dominating the Billboard charts ever since its release back in December of 2022.

Both TDE Punch and Top Dawg reacted to SZA breaking one of Michael Jackson's records on the Billboard 200 on social media, this week. Their posts come after her album, SOS, became the longest running top 10 album by a black artist in the chart's history. Jackson's magnum opus Thriller was the previous record holder.

"Our queen @sza surpass the king of pop," Top Dawg wrote on his Instagram Story. On X (formerly Twitter), Punch added: "SMH. Man. This is crazy. @sza you’re the illest. The best. We’ve had this conversation and you didn’t believe me when I told you you were the one. You’re literally the one. Shout out to the King!"

SZA's "SOS"

SZA originally released SOS as her second studio album back in December 2022 with guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. In addition to its continued commercial success, the album earned a total of nine nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and won Best Progressive R&B Album. More recently, SZA dropped a deluxe version of the album in Lana, with 23 additional tracks as well as a guest appearance from Kendrick Lamar.

In the wake of that release, SZA is co-headlining the Grand National tour with Kendrick Lamar, later this year. She's already teased having "insane" plans in store for the concerts. “Oh, we’re doing a new thing,” she recently said on Jimmy Kimmel's late night show. “We’re both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall… This is our first stadium show for both of us, so we pretty much have to go insane.” The tour follows a performance with Lamar at his headlining set for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. They also recently teamed up for the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song, "Luther," off of Lamar's album, GNX.

