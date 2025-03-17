Punch & Top Dawg Celebrate SZA Breaking Michael Jackson's Billboard 200 Record

Both TDE Punch and Top Dawg reacted to SZA breaking one of Michael Jackson's records on the Billboard 200 on social media, this week. Their posts come after her album, SOS, became the longest running top 10 album by a black artist in the chart's history. Jackson's magnum opus Thriller was the previous record holder.

"Our queen @sza surpass the king of pop," Top Dawg wrote on his Instagram Story. On X (formerly Twitter), Punch added: "SMH. Man. This is crazy. @sza you’re the illest. The best. We’ve had this conversation and you didn’t believe me when I told you you were the one. You’re literally the one. Shout out to the King!"

SZA's "SOS"

SZA originally released SOS as her second studio album back in December 2022 with guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. In addition to its continued commercial success, the album earned a total of nine nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and won Best Progressive R&B Album. More recently, SZA dropped a deluxe version of the album in Lana, with 23 additional tracks as well as a guest appearance from Kendrick Lamar.