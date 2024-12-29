SZA's "SOS Deluxe: LANA" Returns To No.1 While Her & Punch Figure Out Their Management Issues

SZA reclaims that no.1 spot.

As predicted, SZA's anticipated deluxe version of SOS returned to Billboard and reclaimed its number-one spot on the 200. Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson and SZA sparked confusion among fans this week when they seemed to part ways. On Friday, December 27, Punch showed his unwavering support for the chart-topping artist by re-sharing an X post celebrating SZA’s latest triumph. Punch's post noted that SOS: Lana was projected to reclaim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with 170,000 units sold—a 293% spike following the deluxe release.

Punch added prayer emojis and a smiley face to his repost, signaling his enthusiasm for the achievement. The deluxe version includes 15 additional tracks that SZA described as “B-sides” from the original SOS era. Fans, however, questioned whether the earlier split was real or simply a publicity stunt. “Was this just a joke for promo?” one commenter asked, while another accused Punch of stirring drama unnecessarily. Despite the speculation, Punch updated his bio to clarify his role as SZA’s manager, putting rumors of their fallout to rest.

SZA's SOS: Lana Debuted Again At The Top Of Billboard Charts

The original SOS featured collaborations with Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, while production credits included Babyface and Benny Blanco. SZA released six singles from the album, five of which became Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The standout track, “Kill Bill,” marked her first No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200. Meanwhile, “Snooze” held a unique distinction, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout 2023.

Meanwhile, TDE faces a new chapter after losing its marquee artist Kendrick Lamar in 2022. Following the release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lamar shifted his focus to pgLang, his label under Interscope. His latest album, GNX, arrived on November 22. Looking ahead, SZA will join Lamar as a featured artist on his Grand National Tour, which begins in April 2025. As of Sunday (Dec. 29), Punch's X description reads: "I manage SZA… TDE is the Family."