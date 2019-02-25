rca
- MusicTinashe Says She Felt Forced To Release Chris Brown And R. Kelly CollabsTinashe emphasized her discomfort and embarrassment having music with the two artists.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsVanJess Recruits Lucky Daye On "Slow Down" RemixLucky Daye hops on the "Slow Down" remix with VanJess.By Milca P.
- AnticsFreddie Gibbs Airs Out Executive That Signed Him To RCAScHoolboy Q thought Freddie Gibbs may have gone a little too hard on the unnamed "rapper turned exec." By Aron A.
- MusicSZA Laments That She "Hates [Her] Label, So Much"It seems that the singer is still at odds with her team.By Erika Marie
- NewsYoung Nudy Releases New Project "Anyways"Young Nudy long-awaited project "Anyways" is here in its entirety.By Aron A.
- ReviewsTinashe "Songs For You" (Review)Tinashe has regained control over her career, and it shows on "Songs For You."By Patrick Lyons
- MixtapesNext Town Down Makes Major Label Debut With "Juliet" EPNext Town Down delivers on their newest project.By Milca P.
- Original ContentFantasia Talks "Fighting" For Her Newfound Peace & Musical Journey With "Sketchbook"INTERVIEW: Fantasia's new album, "Sketchbook," shows a Phoenix rising from the ashes.By Erika Marie
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock Lends The Assist On Shamba's "Day Party" TrackListen to Shamba's latest.By Milca P.
- SongsAngel Officially Unleashed His "Blessings" TrackAngel announces his new signingBy Milca P.
- Original ContentFreddie Gibbs Wrote "Bandana" With The Intention Of Never Rapping Again & Created The Album Of The YearINTERVIEW: Freddie Gibbs talks Madlib, "Bandana" guest appearances, and finally making it to the majors. By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Announces Release Date For New Album "Indigo"Just in time for the summer.By Aron A.
- Music VideosDeante' Hitchcock Visits Couples' Therapy In "Changed For You" ClipDeante' Hitchcock and Childish Major share "Changed For You" video.By Milca P.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Teases April Release For Madlib Collab Project "Bandana"Kane season is in effect.By Aron A.
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock & H.E.R. Trade Off On "Feelings"H.E.R. joins Deante' Hitchcock on "Feelings."By Milca P.
- MixtapesDeante' Hitchcock Joined By H.E.R., Childish Major & More On "Just A Sample 2"Deante' Hitchcock delivers on his implied promise.By Milca P.
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock Joins Rebel Rae On "We The People"Rebel Rae and Deante Hitchcock collide for a powerful anthem.By Milca P.
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock Issues The Official "Side N*gga Anthem"Hide your girl.By Milca P.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Tap Assassin For "Bandana"Freddie Gibbs and Madlib release the title track off their forthcoming LP, "Bandana."By Aron A.
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock Returns With "7:45"Deante' Hitchcock shares new single.By Milca P.