Khalid Gives Us More With "Sincere (Deluxe)"

Eager to put the controversy behind him, Khalid gives us more music.

Khalid delivers more new music after a rollercoaster week with the release of the deluxe version of his new album, Sincere. This expanded release adds depth to the project with six new tracks, including collaborations with Normani, Chlöe, and Ayra Starr, showcasing Khalid’s versatility and artistic growth. With two sides, the album's standout track is “Personal,” which reunites Khalid with Normani for their second collaboration. “Make It Up to You” dives into the artist's regrets and vulnerabilities in relationships. "MIA" is a track that confronts the uncertainty of distant partners.

The latest album builds on the success of the original album, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart. The deluxe edition expands on the themes and sonic landscapes introduced in songs like the Alicia Keys-sampled single “Please Don’t Fall in Love with Me,” as well as tracks like “Ground,” “Adore U,” and “Heatstroke.”

Reflecting on the album, Khalid described it as a deeply personal project. “Sincere is a combination of my life experiences. It takes inspiration from conversations I’ve had with fans, supporters, and the people who love me,” he shared. “This album represents me at 26, evolving and continuing to grow with the knowledge I’ve gained over the years.” The El Paso native reaffirms his position as one of R&B’s most innovative voices, blending introspection with genre-blurring artistry.

Read more: Khalid Breaks Silence After Being Publicly Outed By Former Boyfriend

Sincere (Deluxe) - Khalid

Tracklist:

Disc One:

Personal featuring Normani Make It Up To You featuring Ayra Starr Passionate MIA featuring Chlöe Skin Faded

Disc Two:

Adore U Everything We See Altitude It’s All Good Broken Dose Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me Breathe featuring Arlo Parks Ground Who’s There To Pick Me Up Tainted Long Way Home Heatstroke Sincere Owe To You Decline