Khalid Gets Massive Support From Fans After Being Outed By His Ex

Khalid is getting tons of support from his fans on social media after being publicly outed by his ex-boyfriend. He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night to confirm the news. The drama began with him sharing a pride flag emoji, to which one user replied: "Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!" The singer then fired back: "I am! And that’s okay."

From there, he discussed his ex outing him. "I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me [heart emojis] love yall," Khalid wrote on the platform. When one fan accused him of being in the closet, he replied: "I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business."

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Khalid performs onstage during Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience on February 18, 2023, in Huntington Beach, California.

"Sorry that even happened to you. It isn’t anyone’s business to tell. We still f*ck with you and love your music bro," one fan wrote back to Khalid. Another responded: "Don’t feel any pressure to speak about it any more, you don’t owe anyone any type of explanation, im so incredibly sorry that this wasn’t able to be on your own terms. but if you do ever wanna tell it your own way in the future, we’re ALL here to listen and support with open arms."

Fans Come Out In Support Of Khalid

The update on Khalid's sexuality comes after he dropped his third studio album, Sincere, back in August. It features only one guest appearance, from Arlo Parks, who contributes on the eighth track, "Breathe." The album peaked at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Check out some of the fans' messages for Khalid below.

but you should've been able to tell the world on your own time. i'm sorry people are clout chasers — Madboy (@takecarehours) November 23, 2024

Sorry that even happened to you. It isn't anyone's business to tell. We still fuck with you and love your music bro 🤞🏾 — Devanté (@LifeWithDevante) November 23, 2024