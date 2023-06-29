Khalid got in a car crash last week that left him with minor injuries. He stopped his vehicle when it began to overheat, pulling over to the side of the road. He got into the passenger seat for more room while the car cooled down, then a passing vehicle subsequently hit his car. Thankfully, the musical artist suffered only minor injuries. And according to his mother, Linda Wolfe, he expects to fully recover and return to what he was doing before the accident.

Right now, Khalid is an opening act for Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour. He is scheduled to return to the stage as early as tomorrow, June 30. Kicking things off for the North American leg of the tour, many fans are waiting anxiously for the “Location” singer to make a triumphant comeback. If he indeed gets out there on Friday, the tour is currently at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. For the past week, without Khalid as an opening act, Ed Sheeran has been opening for himself. The crowd is eating it up because more Sheeran is never a bad thing.

Khalid + Ed Sheeran = “Mathematics” Success

The combination of Khalid and Ed Sheeran on tour makes a ton of sense. Both have this crooning sensibility and chill vibe, creating a semi-hyped, semi-relaxed atmosphere. The tour is ending on September 23, and Sheeran is also doing a more intimate Subtract Tour at the same time as Mathematics. In fact, he’s using music from his most recent album as the opening portion of his show until Khalid comes back. It might be jarring for fans to hear the subtler songs of Subtract to begin the concert, but Ed continues to point this out during the show.

Thankfully, Khalid is headed back on tour soon so that Ed can split his work up into two separate shows again. No word yet on what Khalid will do after the tour concludes, but the hope is always that he’s working on new music to release to the world. While Ed Sheeran and his fans continue to offer the R&B/soul singer support in his recovery, we assume the man is simply grateful to be in good health and to have avoided what could’ve been a tragic situation.

