Hugo D. Almonte, Khalid's Ex, Apologizes For "Outing" The Singer

Khalid's ex shows remorse.

Khalid's ex-boyfriend, Hugo D. Almonte, backtracked after outing the American Dream creator last week by apologizing and explaining the reason behind the revelation on Friday (Nov. 29). Hugo, a recording artist, and Onlyfans content creator, unveiled four posts in his Instagram stories, beginning with the following: “I've been reflecting deeply on everything that's happened, and it's time I speak up. I've seen the comments, the backlash, and the disappointment. I understand why people are upset, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake-a serious one. Outed someone, and that was wrong. No matter the circumstances, it wasn't my place to reveal something so personal. For that, I am truly sorry.”

The apology continued with the full story. Alamonte wrote: “But I need you to hear the full story because what led to that moment was years of emotional abuse, relationship, manipulation, and relentless lies that took a toll on my mental health in ways I never imagined.” Khalid’s name is not mentioned in the post, but Hugo details their relationship timeline.“Eventually, we started a relationship,” he wrote. “By then, I had my own apartment, my own job, and my own income. I never relied on them for financial support. When they invited me to move in and we went house hunting together, I kept my apartment. I didn't want to give up my independence because I knew how situations like this could turn. I didn't want to be controlled or manipulated.”

Read more: Khalid Breaks Silence After Being Publicly Outed By Former Boyfriend

Khalid's Ex Hugo D. Almonte Feels Bad About Revealing The Singer's Personal Life

Last week, Hugo outed Khalid via Instagram with a caption that described the singer as “ugly.” Despite the backlash, Hugo wants to focus on healing from the relationship. He ended the apology letter with, “I know some people won't forgive me, and I accept that. But I hope, in time, you can see that I'm not just the person who made that mistake. I'm someone who's learning, growing, and trying to be better every day. ​​Thank you to those who've supported me and those who've held me accountable. I hear you, and I'm taking the steps to change.”