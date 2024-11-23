Khalid Confirms That He's Gay After Being Outed By Former Boyfriend

He didn't think it was a big deal.

Khalid became a superstar on the back of lovelorn songs like "Location" and "Talk." His smooth delivery and slick production have garnered him chart-topping singles and Grammy nominations. Despite all the fame, Khalid has kept a relatively low public profile. He rarely discusses his personal life song or during interviews. He simply puts out popular music and keeps it moving. Until November 22. A man who said he was Khalid former's boyfriend hopped on Twitter to bash the singer. He effectively outed Khalid, and the singer took the whole thing in stride by confirming that he was indeed gay.

It was not initially clear who Hugo D Almonte was talking about in his initial tweet. He simply bashed the man in question, calling him "dumb" and "ugly." Almonte also claimed that he was a singer, which was a sign that something was afoot. He accused the man of making it seem as though he broke into the man's house, when Almonte claimed he didn't. A second tweet was sent minutes later, containing a pic of Hugo D Almonte and the "singer" in question. It was, unmistakably, Khalid. Fans were shocked by this sudden and unexpected turn of events. Khalid's social media exploded, with fans eager to find out whether the allegations were true.

Khalid Told Fans His Sexuality Is None Of Their Business

Khalid didn't deny a thing. He threw shade at Almonte for outing him to the world, but he admitted that he was a gay man. "I got outted and the world still continues to turn," he wrote. "Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love y'all." He then quote tweeted a user who asked why he hadn't come out sooner. Once again, the singer made a very valid point regarding celebrity privacy. "I wasn't hiding anything," Khalid explained. "It's just none of your business."