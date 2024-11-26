Khalid Breaks Silence After Being Publicly Outed By Former Boyfriend

BYElias Andrews125 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 Music Midtown - Day 2
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Khalid performs during Day 2 of Music Midtown Festival at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation)
He's not sure why it happened.

Khalid has quite the Friday. The R&B superstar was outed by a man who claimed to have dated him. The man blasted the singer for being "ugly" and then proceeded to post a picture of them together on social media. Fans were genuinely confused by what occurred, but Khalid decided to be honest. He confirmed that he was gay, and assured everybody that he is proud of it. He decided to hop on Instagram Live a few days later, though, to expand on the unexpected turn of events.

Khalid told followers that he was "bothered" by Hugo Almonte's comments. Not in terms of outing him, but it terms of painting the singer as an abuser and a manipulator. "All of this is definitely frustrating," he admitted. I’m not gonna run around like I’m unbothered. I never said I was unbothered by anything. This is very bothering. … I had to say something." The "something" in question was a rebuttal to Almonte for the accusations. Khalid actually claimed that the situation was reversed, and that Almonte was the one who was abusive and manipulative during their time together.

Read More: Khalid Makes His Grand Return With "Sincere"

Khalid Claims His Ex's Actions Were "Random"

"It’s triggering," Khalid explained. "It’s triggering because it’s the other way around, and that’s what hurts... It's just crazy to me regarding the stories of the abuse." The "Location" singer also stated that he'd never taken drugs with his ex boyfriend, despite Almonte's claims. "[I've] never done cocaine a day in my life," he assured fans. Khalid also claimed to have been involved with Almonte over four years ago, and has not spoken to him since.

"The last time I talked to this guy was four years ago," he explained. "This is all random, I don't know why he did it." Hugo Almonte has not provided an explanation as to why he outed Khalid, but he has gotten a ton of attention as a result. Rolling Stone reported that Almonte promised to give evidence of the singer's abusive behavior, and his attempts to "silence" him, but no such evidence has been provided. Khalid has repeatedly told fans that his personal life should not be of importance to fans, and he concluded his IG video by reminding them. "Nobody knew because I don’t want everybody in my business," he asserted.

Read More: Khalid Gets Massive Support From Fans After Being Outed By His Ex

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...