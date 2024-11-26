Khalid Breaks Silence After Being Publicly Outed By Former Boyfriend

He's not sure why it happened.

Khalid has quite the Friday. The R&B superstar was outed by a man who claimed to have dated him. The man blasted the singer for being "ugly" and then proceeded to post a picture of them together on social media. Fans were genuinely confused by what occurred, but Khalid decided to be honest. He confirmed that he was gay, and assured everybody that he is proud of it. He decided to hop on Instagram Live a few days later, though, to expand on the unexpected turn of events.

Khalid told followers that he was "bothered" by Hugo Almonte's comments. Not in terms of outing him, but it terms of painting the singer as an abuser and a manipulator. "All of this is definitely frustrating," he admitted. I’m not gonna run around like I’m unbothered. I never said I was unbothered by anything. This is very bothering. … I had to say something." The "something" in question was a rebuttal to Almonte for the accusations. Khalid actually claimed that the situation was reversed, and that Almonte was the one who was abusive and manipulative during their time together.

Khalid Claims His Ex's Actions Were "Random"

"It’s triggering," Khalid explained. "It’s triggering because it’s the other way around, and that’s what hurts... It's just crazy to me regarding the stories of the abuse." The "Location" singer also stated that he'd never taken drugs with his ex boyfriend, despite Almonte's claims. "[I've] never done cocaine a day in my life," he assured fans. Khalid also claimed to have been involved with Almonte over four years ago, and has not spoken to him since.

"The last time I talked to this guy was four years ago," he explained. "This is all random, I don't know why he did it." Hugo Almonte has not provided an explanation as to why he outed Khalid, but he has gotten a ton of attention as a result. Rolling Stone reported that Almonte promised to give evidence of the singer's abusive behavior, and his attempts to "silence" him, but no such evidence has been provided. Khalid has repeatedly told fans that his personal life should not be of importance to fans, and he concluded his IG video by reminding them. "Nobody knew because I don’t want everybody in my business," he asserted.