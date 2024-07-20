Khalid Is Thankful For His Musical Journey On "Ground"

Introspective Khalid is a true gem.

Khalid still remains to be one of the biggest R&B/pop stars of this generation. Even though it feels like you don't hear his name as much as you might have in the late 2010's, he hasn't gone anywhere. He still pulls elite numbers on streaming services and radio play even without a new album since 2021. However, the El Paso, Texas native will be following up Scenic Drive (The Tape) very soon. In fact, the LP drought will end on August 2 when he comes through with Sincere, his third studio tape. So far, the "Young Dumb & Broke" singer has put out two singles for it, "Please Don't Fall In Love With Me" and "Adore U". But Khalid is coming back for thirds with "Ground".

Overall, this track finds the veteran hitmaker at his most introspective, as he details a past psychedelic trip. According to Uproxx, Khalid shared an announcement of "Ground", as well as the story behind it. "Years ago, through moments of uncertainty, I really began to question what my purpose was as an artist", he began. "I started my own personal journey through psychedelics in 2021 and I’ll never forget the moment this song came to my mind. Just like the random mountain I climbed in Arizona, life is an uphill battle. As beautiful as the top may seem, I’m so happy to embrace the ground that I walk on".

When you read the lyrics on the surface, it sounds like another relationship cut. But with this explanation in mind, you start to pick up on how clever the writing actually is. He is singing about himself to himself across the track's 3:07 runtime. Overall, it is a beautiful song from Khalid and it really evokes a sense of self-belief and never giving up on the road to prosperity. With song's like this, Sincere looks to be a top-flight record for him.

"Ground"- Khalid

Quotable Lyrics: