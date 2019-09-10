top dawg
- MusicSZA Delivers Label Executives Top Dawg & Punch The Billboard Visionary AwardSZA spoke on what makes the label so unique in all of music.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTDE's Top Dawg Slams Police Officer For Traffic Stop HarassmentThe label boss went through a long and humiliating ordeal all because of tinted windows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAb-Soul Helps Tease New Album With Kanye West BarNew Ab-Soul is reportedly on the way.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTop Dawg Speaks Out After Kendrick Lamar Announces His Final TDE AlbumTop Dawg issues an open letter following Kendrick Lamar's stunning announcement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Says He Heard Kendrick Lamar Is Dropping "Real Soon"The Game says Top Dawg told him Kendrick Lamar is about to drop "some sh*t real soon." By Aron A.
- MusicTDE Drops Mystery Release Date: "The Wait Is Ova!"Top Dawg Entertainment returns with a vengeance, announcing a mysterious release date of May 7th, 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar New Music Rumors Fly With TDE Video ShootKendrick Lamar fans are crossing their fingers after TDE seemingly shoots a music video this week.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDr. Dre Gloats Over Rick Ross Following Lakers WinFollowing the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Miami Heat, Dr. Dre couldn't help but bask in the glow of victory -- leaving Rick Ross shaking his head. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar Breaks Silence On Rumors That He Left TDEKendrick Lamar directly responds to rumors that he left Top Dawg Entertainment. By Aron A.
- NewsTDE Boss Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith Buy $11 Million Beverly Hills Estate: ReportTDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith has reportedly added another mansion to his list of properties after purchasing an $11 million Beverly Hill Post Office home.By Erika Marie
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reportedly Returning "Soon"TDE's own Top Dawg advises us to stay patient as we await the return of the "King," Kendrick Lamar. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTop Dawg Teases Black Hippy Fans With "King Of The Hill" MemeTaking a screenshot from SiR's upcoming "John Redcorn" music video, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith may have hinted at some new Black Hippy music.By Aron A.
- MusicTop Dawg Paid Rent For 311 Los Angeles FamiliesAnthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith recently came through with a massive gesture, earning praise from LA City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTop Dawg Entertainment Is Dropping New Music All WeekDoes this mean we could very well be getting new music from Kendrick Lamar this week?By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Kay Slay Admits Early On He Underestimated Kendrick LamarDJ Kay Slay has a longstanding reputation and career in hip hop and in a recent interview, he admitted to undervaluing Kendrick Lamar.By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Teases Her Album Will Be Dropping In 2020SZA SZN. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDave Free Departs From Top Dawg Entertainment: ReportTDE's former president, Dave Free, has reportedly been working on his own endeavors.By Aron A.
- NumbersKendrick Lamar's "G.K.M.C" Breaks Eminem's Record On The Billboard 200Can we unanimously agree that Kendrick Lamar's "Good Kid m.A.A.d City" is a classic now?By Aron A.
- MusicJay Rock Stirs TDE Collab Album Hype: "Something Brewing"Could it be? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIs Kendrick Lamar's TDE Collective Prepping A Collaborative Project?Pretty please! By Noah C