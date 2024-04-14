TDE Versus Young Money: Mack Maine Trolls Punch In Comical Back & Forth Over Drake Diss

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar (and frankly, half the mainstream hip-hop game) is putting almost everyone at odds, as everyone even remotely connected to either is expected to step up. However, it seems like some people are a little too quick to jump to either's defense, which has resulted in some funny back-and-forth "disses" and responses from folks that clearly feel energized by the animosity. There was perhaps no better recent example of this than Young Money president Mack Maine trolling TDE co-president Punch on Twitter. The labels are clearly here for all the drama, but the former is particularly looking for the smoke.

"12 hour flight!" Punch tweeted on Friday evening (April 12), and Mack Main quote-tweeted over a day later with: "You still on the [plane emoji]?" alluding to the leaked Drake diss driving everyone wild. "Nah I’m the ground [sic]. What’s good?" the TDE boss responded. "I’m in the trenches babbbyyy… just makin sure you made it safe #DropAndGimme50," the Young Moolah honcho elaborated. Clearly taking the cue, Punch kept it up with his clap-back: "Appreciate you. Made to NZ safe and sound. SZA tryna convince me to go hiking but I ain’t really Like That," he wrote.

Punch & Mack Maine Go Back & Forth Over Drake Diss

"#Barz but if you do go when you fall make sure you #DropAndGimme50 ya heard me!!" Mack Maine responded. "I was just checkin on ya tho… You usually get ya @stephenasmith & @RealSkipBayless on… you was real quiet today ain’t know if yall had wifi on the [plane emoji]… Enjoy NZ." 20 minutes later, he was too impatient to wait for a response, and the New Orleans native double-tweeted. "PS Da Canadian got nikkaz leavin [U.S. flag emoji] and it ain’t been 24 hours… Lil weaux [plane emoji] to New Zealand to go hiking you could’ve did that in Runyon weaux #DontSNOOZEandMissDaMoment #DropAndGimme50." "Wait… are you trying to get a rise out of me Mack Maine?" Punch responded, to which Maine quote-tweeted with a simple pause emoji.

Their Exchange Continued

Meanwhile, what do you think about this back and forth? What about other responses to this Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef situation?

