ScHoolboy Q Shuts Down Rumors That Top Dawg Prevents Artists From Releasing Albums

Earlier this year, ScHoolboy Q released his new album Blue Lips. It was the first new project he's released in 5 years dating back to 2019's CrasH Talk. While that record was met with very mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, Blue Lips has been subject to much more praise. The project sports features from Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul and more. Fans have praised it for some of its experimental ambitions.

During a recent podcast appearance, Q discussed how many of his label mates take similarly long breaks between projects. SZA and Kendrick Lamar both famously waited until 5 years after their 2017 albums DAMN and CTRL before dropping the follow-ups, Mr. Morale & The Big-Steppers and SOS. In his interview Q spoke on some of the theories fans online have concocted, that Top Dawg is responsible for the infrequent releases of artists signed to his label. Q shuts this down hard explaining that he'd have no incentive to do something like that. In fact, he jokes that Top probably wishes some of his marquee artists released more often. Check out the clip of Q dispelling the rumors below.

Read More: SZA, Isaiah Rashad, And More React To ScHoolboy Q Playing His New Album For Jay-Z

ScHoolboy Q Has Top Dawg's Back

2024 is expected to be a major year for Top Dawg Entertainment as a label. At a show earlier this year they handed out a flyer revealing that nearly ever single artist on the label, and even some new ones who hadn't been revealed yet, were releasing new projects. Q and SiR have already gotten it started dropping their new records in March. Singles from SZA and Doechii have also left fans hyped for what's next as the label tries to live up to its promise.

What do you think of ScHoolboy Q shutting down rumors that Top Dawg holds artists back from releasing new material? Do you think all the previously announced TDE artists will actually drop new projects this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Schoolboy Q Starts New Blog Series As New Album Approaches

[Via]