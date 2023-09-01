TDE’s Top Dawg Slams Police Officer For Traffic Stop Harassment

Despite being one of the most well-known and successful music executives today, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith is only human. As such, he still suffers through the same unjust discrimination and hurdles that target Black Americans today. Moreover, the TDE boss recently took to Instagram to share his distressing experience with a police officer on Thursday (August 31). Furthermore, the post shows him handcuffed next to a car, as the cop carried out a lengthy traffic stop over tinted windows. Overall, fortunately this situation didn’t yield any worse developments, but it’s still tough to see this affect too many citizens in this era.

“No matter how much you change or how many great things you do in the community,” Top Dawg shared in the post’s caption. “Some of these mofos still out here harassing n***as. All I wanted to do was eat but this klown had me cuffed out front 40mins. He got folks out here looking at me like i’m a criminal. He said he stop me for tinted windows. This dude searched my car and let me go with no ticket smh. This not the type of jewelry I like. Get Josh on the phone.”

Top Dawg Speaks Out

During a 2017 Billboard interview, Top Dawg spoke on his intentions to lead others away from dangerous paths despite law enforcement putting them all in a box. “Growing up in the era of the gangster s**t, a lot of my friends were getting killed, a lot of friends were in the pen, I got shot,” he remarked. “When I got with the [TDE artists], it was up to me to show them something different. To lock them in my studio and make them build a bond as brothers, and struggle a little bit. I had the money to do whatever I wanted, but they weren’t going to appreciate shit if I just handed it off to them. So they were rushing to McDonald’s to look at what’s on the dollar menu, or going to get a River Boat special from Louisiana Fried Chicken.

“But I was showing them family life because my family lives in this house, too,” Tiffith continued. “Me being in the streets all my life, I judge people pretty good. Jay Rock is from my hood, Nickerson Gardens. I was chasing him around and he hides, thinking I’m trying to discipline him about some bulls**t. I finally catch him while he was getting a haircut: ‘Yo, you rap. I’m trying to do this s**t. Let’s go.’ Dave [Free] was a computer dude, he came to f**k with my computer and played [Kendrick Lamar’s] music.” For more news on Top Dawg and TDE, keep checking in with HNHH.

