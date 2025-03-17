Kendrick Lamar & SZA Celebrate Another Exciting Milestone Thanks To “Luther”

BY Caroline Fisher 143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar SZA Milestone Hip Hop News
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar also recently teamed up with Playboi Carti on the performer's anxiously awaited new album, "MUSIC."

It goes without saying that it's already been a huge year for Kendrick Lamar. In February, the Compton MC took home a whopping five Grammy awards for his hit Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." This is the same song Drizzy sued Universal Music Group over. He alleges that the company knowingly spread the false and malicious narrative that he's an alleged pedophile.

After the big sweep, Kendrick even took the stage at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, performing part of the record-breaking song in front of a historic number of viewers. Luckily for him, it doesn't look like he's losing any momentum. According to Billboard, his GNX track "Luther" with SZA has topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a fourth week. It's Kendrick's sixth No. 1 and SZA's third, per the outlet.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Proves Women Prefer Drake Over Kendrick Lamar By Turning Up With Girls On A Boat

Kendrick Lamar On Playboi Carti's Album
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

This isn't the only feat the songstress is celebrating these days, however. Recently, her album SOS became the longest running top 10 album by a Black artist in the history of the Billboard 200 chart. The record was previously held by Michael Jackson with his 1982 album Thriller. She got congratulations from TDE Punch and Top Dawg, who were quick to praise her on social media.

"Our queen @sza surpass the king of pop," Top Dawg announced on his Instagram Story. "SMH. Man. This is crazy," Top Dawg wrote on X. "@sza you’re the illest. The best. We’ve had this conversation and you didn’t believe me when I told you you were the one. You’re literally the one. Shout out to the King!" As for Kendrick, he's also been making headlines lately for teaming up with Playboi Carti on his anxiously awaited album MUSIC, which he dropped last week.

Read More: Andrew Schulz & Charlamagne Tha God Seem To Shade Joe Budden For Kendrick Lamar Joke Take

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Punch & Top Dawg Celebrate SZA Breaking Michael Jackson's Billboard 200 Record 433
Kendrick Lamar SZA Luther No 1 Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Officially Snags No. 1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100 2.0K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar Continues His Dominance Over Drake As The Latter Falls Out Of The Billboard Top 10 4.2K
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar Reaches Yet Another Impressive Milestone With “GNX” 4.3K