Kendrick Lamar & SZA Celebrate Another Exciting Milestone Thanks To “Luther”

It goes without saying that it's already been a huge year for Kendrick Lamar. In February, the Compton MC took home a whopping five Grammy awards for his hit Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." This is the same song Drizzy sued Universal Music Group over. He alleges that the company knowingly spread the false and malicious narrative that he's an alleged pedophile.

After the big sweep, Kendrick even took the stage at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, performing part of the record-breaking song in front of a historic number of viewers. Luckily for him, it doesn't look like he's losing any momentum. According to Billboard, his GNX track "Luther" with SZA has topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a fourth week. It's Kendrick's sixth No. 1 and SZA's third, per the outlet.

Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

This isn't the only feat the songstress is celebrating these days, however. Recently, her album SOS became the longest running top 10 album by a Black artist in the history of the Billboard 200 chart. The record was previously held by Michael Jackson with his 1982 album Thriller. She got congratulations from TDE Punch and Top Dawg, who were quick to praise her on social media.