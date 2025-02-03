Kendrick Lamar Sweeps The Grammys By Winning Song Of The Year With "Not Like Us"

Kendrick has five Grammys on the evening.

Kendrick Lamar entered the Grammys with seven nominations among five categories. Overall, he swept the premiere ceremony with three wins for "Not Like Us." These came in the Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance categories. However, with the Drake diss track being nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, there was skepticism that he would be able to get it done. Why? Well, he was being surrounded by massive pop stars.

However, he was able to win Record of the Year despite the odds. Then, moments ago, Kendrick was able to follow this up by winning Song of the Year. That is right. A diss track was able to defeat the likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and 2024's IT girl, Charli XCX. Overall, it was a truly impressive moment and the crowd was ecstatic for Kendrick who earned his 22nd Grammy. Once again, he gave his speech up on stage with Mustard. This time, he also had Dave Free with him.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big With "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar also made sure to give a shoutout to Whitney, acknowledging her Crip walk in the music video for the song. With five wins on the night, Kendrick is the winningest artist of this year's event. He swept all of the categories he was in and even beat himself twice. This is a night that will be remembered for years and it is easy to see why. Kendrick just made hip-hop history, and there are arguments to be made that he is the greatest to ever do it.

As for Drake, well, it's probably good that he is in Australia right now. Either way, "Not Like Us" is about to be under legal scrutiny as Drake is suing UMG for defamation over the release of the song. The fact that the song could still win five Grammys despite the circumstances, is a testament to the impact of this record.

